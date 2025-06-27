CryptoQuant: Current monthly average altcoin transaction flow is lower than the annual average, which may indicate the potential for price increases By: PANews 2025/06/27 16:13

ALTCOIN $0,0002916 +%12,58 FLOW $0,2929 +%5,58 MAY $0,02948 -%1,30 JUNE $0,0912 +%9,09

PANews reported on June 27 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that as of June 27, the average monthly trading volume of altcoins was $1.6 billion, lower than the annual average of $2.5 billion. This moderate flow suggests that the asset may be in a consolidation phase, accumulating potential for the next round of altcoin season increases. From the chart, the green circles mark the periods when monthly flow fell below $1.6 billion, including early 2023, the second half of 2023, and August-September 2024. In these stages, lower transaction flows usually preceded significant increases in altcoin prices.