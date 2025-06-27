CryptoQuant: Current monthly average altcoin transaction flow is lower than the annual average, which may indicate the potential for price increases

PANews reported on June 27 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that as of June 27, the average monthly trading volume of altcoins was $1.6 billion, lower than the annual average of $2.5 billion. This moderate flow suggests that the asset may be in a consolidation phase, accumulating potential for the next round of altcoin season increases.
From the chart, the green circles mark the periods when monthly flow fell below $1.6 billion, including early 2023, the second half of 2023, and August-September 2024. In these stages, lower transaction flows usually preceded significant increases in altcoin prices.
