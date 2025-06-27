[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam By: CryptoNews 2025/06/27 16:14

BTC $114,093.05 +2.03% CAP $0.10731 +2.80% EXPERT $0.000627 +3.29% MOTHER $0.006172 +24.06% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09% SCAM $0.0000196 --%

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.6%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $107K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.