Publicly traded company Mullen announces support for Bitcoin and $TRUMP to purchase commercial electric vehicles By: PANews 2025/06/27 15:08

TRUMP $6.14 +1.77% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09% MEME $0.00185 +11.44% NOW $0.00351 -12.25%

PANews reported on June 27 that the listed company Mullen Automotive announced on June 26 that it will now accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and $TRUMP Meme coin for the purchase of its Mullen and Bollinger brand commercial electric vehicles.