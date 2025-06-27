Doge ETF inches toward approval as Bitwise updates filing

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:48
Union
U$0.000584-36.03%
MAY
MAY$0.02948-1.30%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20637+7.12%

The proposed spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund ETF may be gaining ground, as growing engagement between issuers and regulators boosts hopes for approval.

According to recent filings, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted amended applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed spot Dogecoin (DOGE) and Aptos (APT) ETFs.

Bitwise was one of the first firms to file for a Dogecoin ETF in January, and the amendments come as engagement continues between issuers and the regulatory commission over the proposals. The updated filings also follow the SEC’s recent decision to delay its review of Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF, citing the need for more time to assess whether the product meets legal standards.

A key change in the revised proposals is the addition of “in-kind” creation and redemption mechanisms, a feature absent in the original filings. This change allows ETF shares to be exchanged directly for the underlying crypto asset, which can improve tax efficiency and reduce market impact.

Commenting on the amended filings, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the updates as a positive sign, noting they reflect growing momentum around spot crypto ETFs. He added that the inclusion of in-kind mechanics is a “huge update,” likely to set a positive precedent and become standard across the board.

Earlier this month, fellow Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart estimated the approval odds for a Dogecoin ETF at 80%, and the increased regulatory engagement suggests a likely path to approval for the proposed investment vehicle.

Meanwhile, other firms, including Grayscale and 21Shares, are also in the race for a Dogecoin ETF approval, while Bitwise remains the only issuer to file for an Aptos fund to date.

The SEC is currently reviewing dozens of proposals for other spot ETFs as institutional interest in altcoin-based products grows.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20637+7.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0035-13.79%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001849+11.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000742+5.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.12157+36.64%
NEAR
NEAR$2.446+3.38%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro