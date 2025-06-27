Ledger responds to the reason for phasing out Nano S: limited memory makes it difficult to support new features and security enhancements

2025/06/27 14:06
PANews June 27 news, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet said on the X platform that Nano S currently has 320kb memory that is difficult to support new applications, feature submissions and updates. LedgerOS, Bitcoin, Ethereum and exchange applications alone almost fill up the memory, resulting in the inability to support new features and security enhancements such as multi-application parallelism, clear signature improvements, transaction checks and Ledger Sync™, exchange (such as interaction with THORChain, etc.), device language packages, etc. In a complex encryption environment, these features are critical to improving clarity, usability and security, and require stronger hardware support. Guillemet emphasized that if the existing Nano S users have a normal device and the mnemonics have been backed up, their assets will remain safe and accessible, and the basic operations (sending/receiving/trading) of mainstream currencies such as BTC/ETH will not be affected. However, upgrading to a new device can obtain more comprehensive application support, future new features and the best security experience.

Earlier yesterday, news broke that Ledger was about to phase out Nano S, which caused dissatisfaction among users and was questioned as forcing users to buy new devices.

