Hong Kong media: Hong Kong officials have officially renamed "virtual assets" to "digital assets" By: PANews 2025/06/27 11:32

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily, with the release of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0 by the Hong Kong government, the wording shows that the government has officially changed "virtual assets" to "digital assets". The industry believes that "digital assets" cover more comprehensively, including the tokenization of existing financial products, and have a more positive image. Hong Kong Legislative Council member Qiu Dagen said that after the name change, digital assets cover a wider range and clearly explain the next policy vision and direction. Related reading: Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0: LEAP Framework to Build a Global Innovation Center .