Russia’s Digital Ruble to Roll Out in September 2026, Says Central Bank

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01328+8.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.138+1.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,048.63+2.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.026+1.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14366+0.91%

The Russian digital ruble, the nation’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), will finally launch nationwide on September 1, 2026, the Central Bank claims.

The Central Bank says that it expects the largest commercial banks in the nation to start providing their clients with a full range of CBDC transaction options as of September next year.

Digital Ruble Rollout: Can Moscow Prevent Further Delays?

Its previous statements on the matter would appear to suggest the Central Bank will follow up with an order for smaller and regional banks to follow suit in September 2027.

The digital RUB had been slated to launch on July 1 this year. But the Central Bank abruptly postponed the launch “indefinitely” in early March. The bank stunned the public when it initially gave no alternative launch timeline.

This led to a flurry of speculation that Moscow was preparing to ditch its CBDC. Others suggested Moscow might push back the rollout to at least 2027.

Some forecasted that the Central Bank would pursue crypto-powered alternatives to the digital ruble. They cited a lukewarm reception for digital RUB plans from both the public and the banking sector.

However, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that some of the biggest banks in the country are looking forward to the launch.

The Russian Central Bank in Moscow.The Russian Central Bank in Moscow. (Source: NVO [CC BY 2.5])

A VTB spokesperson said the megabank was already technologically prepared for the rollout. Sovcombank, meanwhile, said that it would be “completely ready” for customers to make digital RUB transactions by the Central Bank’s deadline.

Both banks are currently working with Moscow on the ongoing digital ruble pilot. VTB said that “as the first bank to join the pilot project,” it was “technologically ready” for the launch. It added:

Legislation Heads to State Duma

The Central Bank says it has sent a draft bill to the State Duma. It is hoping to rapidly enshrine its demands to the banking sector in Russian law.

Lawmakers have previously claimed that the Russian CBDC will be interoperable with the digital currencies issued by other BRICS member states.

Some have claimed that it will be put to use in the cross-border trade sector, where it will help Russian traders avoid sanctions regimes.

But critics claim that the coin may violate citizens’ privacy rights. They also complain that the digital RUB will be hard to use in more remote parts of Russia, where internet connectivity is often unstable.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20615+7.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-13.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001846+11.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000738+4.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.1212+39.13%
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+3.21%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro