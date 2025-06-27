SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash By: PANews 2025/06/27 10:29

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.