Grayscale updates Q3 Top 20 asset list: adds AVAX and MORPHO and removes LDO and OP By: PANews 2025/06/27 09:16

MORPHO $1.9928 +18.47% TOP $0.000096 --% LDO $0.931 +8.54% AVAX $22.61 -1.00% OP $0.4864 +0.82%

PANews reported on June 27 that Grayscale Research updated its list of Top 20 assets for the third quarter of 2025, adding AVAX and MORPHO to its top 20 assets while removing LDO and OP.