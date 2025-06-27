Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 01:22
MAY
MAY$0.02941-1.54%

Signs of weakness in the labor market are fuelling bets that the Fed might cut interest rates sooner.

Markets are up, with the S&P 500 near record levels, as traders are betting on rate cuts. On Thursday, June 26, Dow Jones led the market rally, up 343 points, or 0.80%. At the same time, the S&P 500 was up 0.65%, trading at 6,132 points, approaching the February record high of 6,144 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.70%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Nvidia continues to rally after reaching an all-time high on Wednesday. The company reclaimed the top spot among all global firms by market cap, surpassing Microsoft at $3.77 trillion. The stock’s surge had also triggered a rally among other semiconductor firms across Asia.

Stock markets have largely absorbed the end of Middle East tensions, and are now looking at the Federal Reserve for cues. In this context, Thursday’s labor market data was seen as a good sign, especially for risk stocks.

The Department of Labor’s survey showed that insured unemployment claims were at 1.974 million. The figure rose by 37,000 from the revised levels of last week. What is more, this was the highest level of insured unemployment since November 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Fed to finally cut rates?

Weak labor market statistics, while bad for the economy in general, may push the Fed to cut interest rates. This news comes after continued pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Trump stated that he was close to picking a replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump openly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates. Still, the President shied away from directly stating that he would replace Powell before the end of his term in 2026. In any case, Powell consistently resisted pressures from the White House, defending the Fed’s independence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20615+7.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-13.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001846+11.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000738+4.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.1212+39.13%
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+3.21%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro