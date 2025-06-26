Coinbase shares rose 4%, Circle gained 12.5% By: PANews 2025/06/26 22:01

U $0.000591 -35.33% ROSE $0.0207 +4.59% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 26 that the U.S. stock market showed that Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price rose 4%, breaking through $270, setting a record high since its listing in 2021. Circle (CRCL) rose 12.5% and is now trading at $223 per share.