Aqua 1 Announces $100 Million Strategic Investment in WLFI Governance Token By: PANews 2025/06/26 20:40

PANews reported on June 26 that Web3 native fund Aqua 1 has strategically purchased $100 million of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) governance tokens, aiming to participate in the governance of the decentralized financial platform and accelerate the construction of the blockchain financial ecosystem. In addition, Aqua 1 also plans to set up Aqua Fund in the Middle East to promote the transformation of the regional digital economy and jointly incubate the RWA tokenization platform BlockRock with WLFI.