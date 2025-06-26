The final value of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States was -0.5%, lower than the initial value of -0.2%. By: PANews 2025/06/26 20:35

REAL $0.07175 +2.86% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States was -0.5%, lower than the initial value of -0.2%. The final annualized quarterly rate of the core PCE price index in the first quarter of the United States was 3.5%, expected to be 3.4%, and the previous value was 3.40%. The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 21 was 236,000, expected to be 245,000, and the previous value was revised from 245,000 to 246,000.