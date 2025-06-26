Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 20:42
Bitcoin
BTC$114,628.36+2.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012018+27.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%

Bitcoin miner revenues have fallen to their lowest levels in two months, according to analysts at on-chain and market data CryptoQuant.

On June 22, daily earnings dropped to $34 million, a level not seen since April 20, 2025. The downturn is mainly being attributed to reduced transaction fees and a decline in the market price of Bitcoin.

The combination of these factors is leading to an environment where miners are experiencing some of the lowest compensation rates recorded in the past year. As reported in CryptoQuant’s weekly analysis, miners are currently “the most underpaid they have been in the last year.”

Hashrate Falls, But Miner Selling Stays Low

Despite the drop in revenue, miners have not responded with increased selling. CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin outflows from miner wallets have steadily decreased, falling from a peak of 23,000 BTC per day in February to around 6,000 BTC today.

This represents a significant reduction in selling activity, especially given the recent price volatility. Notably, the network’s hashrate has experienced a 3.5% drawdown since June 16, marking the largest decline in nearly a year.

However, this drop in computational power has not translated into heightened liquidations by miners. In addition, so-called “Satoshi-era” miners have sold only 150 BTC so far in 2025, compared to nearly 10,000 BTC in 2024.

Miner Reserves Grow Despite Lower Income

CryptoQuant analysts also note that instead of selling, miners are increasing their reserves. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their combined holdings from 61,000 BTC on March 31 to 65,000 BTC as of late June. This is the highest level of reserve accumulation by this group of miners since November 2024.

The steady accumulation trend suggests that most miners are not facing immediate financial stress, even amid falling revenues. Their continued reserve growth indicates a long-term outlook and confidence in future price recovery, rather than capitulation under current market conditions.

Overall, while Bitcoin miner revenues have declined to a two-month low, there is no evidence of widespread selling pressure in response. CryptoQuant’s findings portray a mining sector that, though underpaid by recent standards, remains resilient and strategically focused on long-term accumulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20525+7.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00364-12.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001828+11.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000073+4.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.11789+35.75%
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+2.75%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Tom Lee confirma que pico do VIX marca fundo do mercado após alta de 36% desde abril