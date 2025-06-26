Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC

2025/06/26 16:40
Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, adding another major chunk to its fast-growing treasury.

According to an official disclosure on June 26, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,234 BTC (BTC). The latest purchase was valued at approximately $133 million, pushing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC.

The latest acquisition comes just one day after the firm announced it would issue 54 million new shares in partnership with institutional investor EVO FUND. The capital raise, worth ¥74.9 billion (around $515 million), was aimed directly at expanding its treasury and marks the largest single-day equity raise for Bitcoin acquisition by a public company to date.

Metaplanet, previously a hotel management company, shifted its business model to become a Bitcoin-focused holding firm in 2024, mirroring the Michael Saylor-led Strategy’s initiative. The company has also set ambitious BTC accumulation targets, with plans to hold 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 100,000 BTC by 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027, 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

To support its mission, Metaplanet also recently approved a capital injection of up to $5 billion into its U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp. The funding will support the next phase of its Bitcoin acquisition plan, including the rollout of a “555 Million Plan,” with proceeds directly allocated to BTC purchases.

Since launching its Bitcoin treasury initiative, Metaplanet has quickly climbed the top ranks of corporate BTC holders globally. The firm now sits at the fifth position, surpassing entities like Coinbase and Tesla, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries by Bitbo.

In positive response to its bid, Metaplanet’s stock has increased by more than 300% so far this year. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades slightly over $107,800, posting a 1.3% gain in the last 24 hours.

