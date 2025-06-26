ASX probe into $164m project failure deepens, Australian regulators assemble panel of experts: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 17:01
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000626+3.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.141+0.89%

Australian Securities and Investments Commission appoints former central bank deputy governor to a three-member expert panel to investigate the ASX’s failed blockchain project worth over $160 million.

According to a recent report by Reuters, one of the members of the three-member expert panel is former central bank deputy governor Guy Debelle. The panel is tasked to investigate the Australian Securities Exchange’s failed blockchain project that was worth approximately $163.1 million.

Aside from Debelle, ASIC also appointed non-executive director of the Commonwealth Bank Rob Whitfield as panel chair. On the other hand, non-executive director of Australian firms AGL and Collins Foods, Christine Holman, will be joining the panel as a member.

According to ASIC, the inquiry panel will be asked to provide recommendations and identify any shortcomings or insufficiencies within the ASX management. These could include deficiencies in its governance, capability and risk management that could have led to the blockchain project failing.

Moreover, the panel is also expected to submit a report to the ASIC by March 31, 2026. The report should consist of the team’s findings and recommendations for further steps that regulators must take regarding the investigation.

In an emailed response to Reuters, ASX said that it would welcome the regulator’s announcement and vowed to engage “constructively” with the panel members throughout the investigation.

What was the failed ASX blockchain project?

ASX first began the project to revamp its current trading platform , which is known as the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System or CHESS, by incorporating back in 2015. Under the leadership of then-CEO Elmer Funke Kupper, ASX signed on New York-based startup Digital Asset Holdings to begin working on the blockchain-centered project.

However overtime, people involved in the project started pointing out concerns that digital assets at the time still lacked market support and that ASX had enlisted the help of the New York startup without properly testing the product’s scalability.

It wasn’t until November 2024 when the ASX decided to abandon the project entirely, stating “citing dysfunctional management, concerns about the product’s complexity and scalability, and difficulty finding experts to support it” as the reason behind the axing. The project was estimated to cost around 245 million AUD to $255 million AUD (around $164 million to $171 million).

According to Reuters, the project’s failure had fractured public trust in the stock exchange as more than a dozen brokers and other market participants and people directly involved in the blockchain project criticized it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20525+7.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00364-12.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001828+11.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000073+4.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.11789+35.75%
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+2.75%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Tom Lee confirma que pico do VIX marca fundo do mercado após alta de 36% desde abril