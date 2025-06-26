Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 13:30
Threshold
T$0,01337+10,22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6,165+3,24%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02599+1,52%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,02811+1,73%
EPNS
PUSH$0,02799+5,98%

World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture affiliated with US president Donald Trump, is preparing to release a third-party audit of its stablecoin and roll out a new mobile app in the coming days, co-founder Zak Folkman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Permissionless conference hosted by Blockworks in Brooklyn, Folkman reportedly said the audit, completed by an independent accounting firm, will be published soon.

The move comes as the firm tries to bolster trust in its financial infrastructure while facing intense political scrutiny.

Folkman also teased the possibility of future changes to the platform’s governance token, WLFI, which currently cannot be traded. “I don’t want to give away too much, but if you pay attention over the next couple of weeks, I think everyone is going to be very, very happy,” he told the audience when asked about potential token liquidity.

As Trump Earns Millions From Tokens, Ethics Groups Sound Alarm on Industry Influence

Launched earlier this year, WLFI has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Trump’s family business. The token grants holders voting rights on network proposals and roadmap decisions, but not ownership stakes.

Earlier this month, public disclosures revealed that Trump personally received $57.35m from WLFI token sales and still holds 15.75b tokens in the venture.

The project has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs, who argue it raises serious concerns over conflicts of interest.

They point to the timing, as Trump has supported deregulatory measures in crypto while benefiting financially from the sector. In January, the Trump Organization said the former president’s business interests are managed through a trust overseen by his children.

WLF Bets on Simplicity to Drive Mainstream Adoption

Folkman said the company’s upcoming app is aimed at making digital assets more accessible to mainstream users. The platform will integrate stablecoin payments and wallet functionality. It is designed with a simple interface to encourage wider adoption.

Meanwhile, World Liberty’s rapid fundraising, fueled by token sales and strong brand visibility, has made it a significant player. This rise comes during a politically sensitive year for the crypto sector.

However, questions persist. Observers are unsure how much transparency and oversight the firm is prepared to accept.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com a monitorização da analista on-chain Aunt Ai, à medida que o ETH ultrapassou os $3.950, as baleias que estavam 25 vezes long em ETH esta manhã obtiveram um lucro flutuante de $4,335 milhões em apenas 13 horas.
Ethereum
ETH$4 120,82+7,87%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00353-13,90%
4
4$0,15516+43,09%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 22:57
Share
Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

PANews informou em 12 de outubro que os dados da Coinglass mostraram que, nas últimas 24 horas, o mercado de criptomoedas registou $683 milhões em contratos liquidados em toda a rede, incluindo $320 milhões em posições long e $363 milhões em posições short. O valor total de liquidação para BTC foi de $117 milhões, e para ETH, $241 milhões.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 886,06+1,74%
Ethereum
ETH$4 120,82+7,87%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 23:30
Share
BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX ($BFX) lidera as pré-vendas de Uptober, arrecadando $9,18M com recompensas reais em USDT, queima de token deflacionária e negociação multi-ativos. Analistas chamam-na de melhor cripto 100× de 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
RealLink
REAL$0,07138+1,85%
Multichain
MULTI$0,04876+20,69%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

Na última hora, a liquidação de toda a rede totalizou 116 milhões de dólares, principalmente devido a posições short.

Dell Technologies Inc. ($DELL) Ações: CEO Michael Dell vende mil milhões em Participações / Ações à medida que a atividade interna aumenta