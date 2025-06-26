Ninth Solana ETF filing lands as Invesco and Galaxy submit S-1

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:02
Union
U$0.00076-15.92%
Solana
SOL$192.33+5.64%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%

Invesco and Galaxy have become the ninth issuer to file for a spot Solana ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to a June 26 filing, Invesco and Galaxy’s proposed fund will offer direct exposure to Solana (SOL), the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Following the precedent set by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the proposed Solana fund would hold the asset directly under a commodity trust structure.

The fund would trade under the ticker symbol “QSOL” on the Cboe BZX Exchange, with Coinbase Custody set to act as custodian for the underlying Solana assets. The ETF may also stake a portion of its SOL holdings to earn additional token rewards, which would be treated as income to the trust.

Wednesday’s submission is a Form S-1 registration statement, which informs the commission of the intent to launch a new security. However, before the ETF can be listed, Invesco and Galaxy must also file a Form 19b-4, which proposes a rule change and initiates the formal review process.

The SEC will then determine whether the product meets regulatory standards under the Securities Exchange Act.

Invesco and Galaxy registered the “Invesco Galaxy Solana Trust” in Delaware earlier this month, kickstarting its regulatory process. Other applicants that have filed for Solana ETFs, including VanEck, Bitwise, Grayscale, and Fidelity, are already awaiting SEC review as momentum builds around altcoin ETFs.

So far, the SEC has delayed decisions on several Solana ETF applications and has since requested updates from issuers, but has not ruled out eventual approval. The final decision deadline on many of these filings falls in October.

However, Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have speculated the SEC may act on Solana ETF applications as early as July, with a 90% likelihood of approval.

As of now, altcoin ETFs remain unapproved in the United States, with current spot approvals limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the existence of CME-listed Solana futures and growing institutional interest in the asset have strengthened the case for a spot product.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20525+7.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00364-12.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001828+11.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000073+4.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.11789+35.75%
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+2.75%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Tom Lee confirma que pico do VIX marca fundo do mercado após alta de 36% desde abril