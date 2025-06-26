Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $548 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 12 consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/26 12:00
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%
LayerNet
NET$0.00006804-5.09%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time) was US$548 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$340 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$51.992 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$115 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.762 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$133.561 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.23%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.143 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com a monitorização da analista on-chain Aunt Ai, à medida que o ETH ultrapassou os $3.950, as baleias que estavam 25 vezes long em ETH esta manhã obtiveram um lucro flutuante de $4,335 milhões em apenas 13 horas.
Ethereum
ETH$4,120.82+7.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00353-13.90%
4
4$0.15516+43.09%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 22:57
Share
Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

PANews informou em 12 de outubro que os dados da Coinglass mostraram que, nas últimas 24 horas, o mercado de criptomoedas registou $683 milhões em contratos liquidados em toda a rede, incluindo $320 milhões em posições long e $363 milhões em posições short. O valor total de liquidação para BTC foi de $117 milhões, e para ETH, $241 milhões.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,886.06+1.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,120.82+7.87%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 23:30
Share
BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX ($BFX) lidera as pré-vendas de Uptober, arrecadando $9,18M com recompensas reais em USDT, queima de token deflacionária e negociação multi-ativos. Analistas chamam-na de melhor cripto 100× de 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RealLink
REAL$0.07138+1.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04876+20.69%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

Na última hora, a liquidação de toda a rede totalizou 116 milhões de dólares, principalmente devido a posições short.

Dell Technologies Inc. ($DELL) Ações: CEO Michael Dell vende mil milhões em Participações / Ações à medida que a atividade interna aumenta