Hyperliquid’s “Insider Whale” was liquidated three times in a row, and the value of its position has dropped to $78.89 million

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:12
PANews reported on June 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of Hyperliquid’s “insider whale” have just been liquidated three times in a row. The short positions he opened in the early hours of yesterday have been liquidated and reduced five times so far, and the value of his positions has also dropped from $235 million to only $78.89 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

Uma baleia com uma posição long de 25x em ETH já obteve um lucro de $4,335 milhões

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com a monitorização da analista on-chain Aunt Ai, à medida que o ETH ultrapassou os $3.950, as baleias que estavam 25 vezes long em ETH esta manhã obtiveram um lucro flutuante de $4,335 milhões em apenas 13 horas.
PANews2025/10/12 22:57
Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação de contratos em toda a rede foi de US$683 milhões, com posições long e short explodindo.

PANews informou em 12 de outubro que os dados da Coinglass mostraram que, nas últimas 24 horas, o mercado de criptomoedas registou $683 milhões em contratos liquidados em toda a rede, incluindo $320 milhões em posições long e $363 milhões em posições short. O valor total de liquidação para BTC foi de $117 milhões, e para ETH, $241 milhões.
PANews2025/10/12 23:30
BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX ($BFX) lidera as pré-vendas de Uptober, arrecadando $9,18M com recompensas reais em USDT, queima de token deflacionária e negociação multi-ativos. Analistas chamam-na de melhor cripto 100× de 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 23:18
