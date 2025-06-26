A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million By: PANews 2025/06/26 10:20

ORDER $0.2498 +7.71% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader is selling 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders. 6 hours ago, Kewh32 placed a limit order to sell 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million). 15 days ago, he had sold 100,000 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders, and currently still holds 369,400 TRUMPs (worth $3.31 million).