BlackRock's BUIDL fund nears $3 billion, tripling in less than 90 days

PANews
2025/06/13 13:53
FUND
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Cryptoslate, BlackRock's US Dollar Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) expanded by about $1 billion between March 26 and June 11, accounting for about half of the $2 billion growth in the tokenized U.S. Treasury market during the same period. As of now, according to rwa.xyz data, BUIDL is currently worth $2.89 billion, making it the largest tokenized money fund, accounting for 40% of the $7.34 billion market. March 26 was an important time node, when Ethena Labs stopped increasing its fund share of its stablecoin USDtb. Most of BUIDL's growth in 2025 came from USDtb, with 90% of its reserves totaling $1.3 billion injected into the fund. Even without Ethena's push, BUIDL still achieved a significant 35% growth in less than three months, highlighting the strong demand for regulated high-yield cash instruments on public blockchains.

Furthermore, the fund has nearly tripled in size since it hit $1 billion on March 13. However, the fact that it took the fund less than 90 days to triple in size demonstrates the surging interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), especially tokenized U.S. Treasuries.

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
