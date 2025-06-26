WLFI Lianchuang: Many listed companies are considering incorporating WLFI tokens into their company reserve assets

By: PANews
2025/06/26 07:48
PANews June 26 news, according to Bloomberg, Zak Folkman, co-founder of the Trump family-related DeFi platform World Liberty Financial, said at the crypto industry conference "Permissionless" held in New York on Wednesday that the platform is receiving "strong interest" from a number of listed companies, which hope to use their token WLFI as a company reserve asset. Folkman also announced the launch of a new World Liberty Financial application.

“We have a very close relationship with Michael Saylor – we really appreciate what he has done in terms of strategy and how he has spread the idea of holding company reserves in cryptocurrency,” said Folkman. “We have already had several public companies express interest in using WLFI tokens for their company reserves.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

