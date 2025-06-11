Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve

Incrypted
2025/06/11 14:27
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000042-6.66%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6633-6.20%
  • The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a bill to include crypto assets in the NBU’s foreign exchange reserve.
  • According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, this step contributes to Ukraine’s inclusion in global financial innovations.
  • As an example, the politician cited similar measures in other countries, including the United States.

On June 10, 2025, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the inclusion of virtual assets in the country’s gold and foreign currency reserve. One of the authors of the initiative, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that it promotes the integration of Ukraine into global financial innovation.

Recall, Zheleznyak announced the preparation of this bill back in February 2025. At the end of May, the politician emphasized that the document is “on the way”. At the same time, according to him, the initiative may be considered in parallel with the regulatory framework for the crypto asset sector as a whole.

Earlier, the MP said that the profile bill was blocked by the Office of the President at the initiative of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market. The regulator denies this.

According to Zheleznyak, the bill will give the National Bank of Ukraine the opportunity to invest in virtual assets. The volume of these investments, as well as specific tokens or coins, the regulator will be able to determine independently, based on its own criteria.

In his publication, the politician referred to the example of other countries where similar initiatives have been filed. These are, among others, the United States, Switzerland, some European countries, including the Czech Republic.

Recall, US President Donald Trump did issue an executive order on the formation of a bitcoin reserve in early March 2025. Read more about it:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to
MAY
MAY$0.05937-3.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.434-6.84%
Suilend
SEND$0.4474-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:51
Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004307-3.38%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011694-9.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 19:53
Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches

Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches: 1. The first batch of 14 countries on July
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.434-6.84%
SentraNet
SENT$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:58

Trending News

More

Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago