The second largest individual holder of HYPE pledged 3.35 million HYPE 11 hours ago, worth more than 130 million US dollars PANews 2025/06/13 13:04

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, HYPE's second largest individual holder @laurentzeimes pledged 3.35 million HYPE (worth US$130.69 million) 11 hours ago.