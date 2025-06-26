Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac instructed to explore ways to include cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage risk assessments

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bloomberg, Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in the category of mortgage risk assessment assets. The directive requires the two agencies to study how to allow borrowers to count cryptocurrencies stored in centralized exchanges regulated by the United States as assets without cashing out in advance. The policy is still in its early stages, and the relevant plans must be approved by the boards of directors of the two agencies and the FHFA before they can be implemented. If implemented, this move will change the traditional way of assessing borrowers' qualifications in the mortgage industry, but it explicitly excludes crypto assets held by non-compliant exchanges.

Note: Fannie Mae is a housing mortgage securitization agency sponsored by the US government, focusing on promoting liquidity in the housing loan market. Freddie Mac, also known as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is the second largest US government-sponsored enterprise, second only to Fannie Mae in terms of business scale.

