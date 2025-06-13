Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:46
Avalanche
AVAX$21.32+7.73%
FUND
FUND$0.02899+15.72%
U Coin
U$0.01269+0.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21162+13.89%
Hedera
HBAR$0.20231+11.86%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt.

According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including Dogecoin, Hedera, and Avalanche.

The ETFs, filed respectively by Bitwise, Grayscale, and VanEck earlier this year, aim to launch spot ETFs backed directly by DOGE (DOGE),  HBAR (HBAR), or AVAX (AVAX), which would offer investors regulated access to the assets if approved.

However, the SEC stated it needs more time to assess the proposals. Citing concerns around investor protection and market integrity, the regulatory commission noted it is opening proceedings to allow for further analysis of whether the ETFs meet legal standards.

While not an outright rejection, the SEC’s move contrasts sharply with industry expectations. Earlier this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart placed odds of approval for each of the assets around 75% to 80%, fueled by reports of positive engagement among the commission and issuers. 

The regulatory decision quickly rippled through the markets, dampening investor sentiment and triggering a sell-off across the three tokens. AVAX recorded the biggest loss, falling 12.5% from around $21.25 to $18.60 in a matter of hours. HBAR followed with an 11.5% slide, dropping from $0.1708 to $0.1512.

Despite being the least affected of the three, DOGE also dropped significantly, shedding 10.2% from $0.1906 to $0.1711. While all three tokens have shown minor recoveries since the initial dip, they remain in the red as uncertainty around ETF approval lingers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06953+3.63%
Sign
SIGN$0.07402+8.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:05
Roman Storm’s lawyers signal continuance if court allows hacker’s testimony

Roman Storm’s lawyers signal continuance if court allows hacker’s testimony

The Tornado Cash co-founder is scheduled to go to trial on Monday, but his defense attorneys are still waiting on rulings for motions over witnesses in the case.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01449-6.27%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0019-8.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 04:26
KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million

KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million

PANews reported on July 10 that KULR purchased 90 bitcoins for about $ 10 million, with a unit price of about $ 108,884 . As of July 9, 2025 ,
Share
PANews2025/07/10 20:39

Trending News

More

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

Roman Storm’s lawyers signal continuance if court allows hacker’s testimony

KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million

The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago

Bitcoin's surge to new all-time high sparks $1 billion in short liquidations