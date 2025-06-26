Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:45
Union
U$0.000431-52.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012547+37.69%

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution.

The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a London-based insurance company. Aon worked with underwriters via Lloyd’s of London to assess Crypto.com’s risk management, the exchange wrote in a blog post.

Crypto.com Custody Trust Company offers crypto custody solutions for North American digital assets and institutions. The insurance plan aims to protect eligible assets and customers against crime and theft.

According to details, the insurance coverage includes the first quarter of 2025. Most of the insurance total, $100 million, is for physical loss, theft, or damage to customer assets in cold storage. Meanwhile, $20 million will cover potential crime-related incidents or third-party theft.

Crypto.com’s expansion

A recent report by CoinLaw indicates that comprehensive crypto insurance coverage by exchanges stands at only 22% as of 2025. The report notes that about 74% of insured exchanges opt for coverage against crime and cyberattacks, with a focus on protection from hacks.

Notably, insurance claims payouts tied to crypto exchange hacks between 2022 and 2024 totaled about $1.8 billion.

Crypto.com’s expansion in North America includes the opening of its new office in Washington D.C., with this move coming on the back of a positive shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange is among the crypto companies that saw the Securities and Exchange Commission end its investigation against it amid a flurry of such closures.

Growth also saw Crypto.com recently  partner with Canary Capital Group to unveil the Canary CRO Trust, an investment product that provides regulated exposure to the Cronos (CRO) token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

BlockchainFX ($BFX) lidera as pré-vendas de Uptober, arrecadando $9,18M com recompensas reais em USDT, queima de token deflacionária e negociação multi-ativos. Analistas chamam-na de melhor cripto 100× de 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RealLink
REAL$0.07159+2.21%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04866+20.65%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 23:18
Share
Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Cardano já fez milionários, e agora a BlockchainFX ($BFX) pretende repetir a história. Com $9M angariados, auditoria da CertiK e recompensas diárias de 4-7%, os analistas veem um potencial de 100×.
Cardano
ADA$0.695+6.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00351-12.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 22:59
Share
Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira

Leia o artigo completo em coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012516+37.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX lidera as melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas enquanto Nexchain e Lightchain juntam-se ao impulso de Uptober

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira

Na última hora, a liquidação de toda a rede totalizou 116 milhões de dólares, principalmente devido a posições short.

Dell Technologies Inc. ($DELL) Ações: CEO Michael Dell vende mil milhões em Participações / Ações à medida que a atividade interna aumenta