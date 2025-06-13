Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 55.68 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1,038 bitcoins PANews 2025/06/13 14:32

PANews reported on June 13 that Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced today that it has increased its holdings of 56.87 bitcoins for 887.25 million yen, with an average purchase price of 15.6 million yen, and its total holdings have increased to 1,038.26 bitcoins.