Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$112 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 19 consecutive days

PANews
2025/06/13 11:57
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$112 million yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$102 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.236 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$10.8319 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.603 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.756 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.857 billion.

A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon, Hengbao Co., Ltd., Pulian Software, and Zhongke Jincai
PANews2025/07/11 13:11
Donald Trump Jr. Invests in Thumzup, a Social Media Company That Holds Crypto Reserves

PANews reported on July 10 that Donald Trump Jr. bought shares of a loss-making social media company that is building up Bitcoin reserves, which is the latest investment of the
PANews2025/07/10 07:04
Modular rollup platform Caldera launches ERA token along with community airdrop

Caldera, a leading rollup-as-a-servive platform, is launching its native token, ERA, along with a community airdrop that opens a new chapter in the project's mission.  According to a July 10 announcement, the Caldera Foundation has begun the pre-claim phase for…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 18:23

