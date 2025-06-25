Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

2025/06/25
Presearch has publicly launched what it dubs the world’s first decentralized search API that does not profile its users. It also accepts payments in Bitcoin, PRE, and USDC.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the search API for Presearch.com is now live for the first time. It is powered by a decentralized physical infrastructure network or DePIN built with over 40,000 active nodes that process searches in real-time.

The Search API launch comes ahead of major tech firms like Microsoft which have decided to restrict user access to their search API, cutting off Bing data to focus on AI chatbot development. The shift has forced developers and web platforms seeking a new alternative, as over 90% of global web search is controlled by Google, Bing and Yandex.

Unlike other search engines, Presearch.com and its API both run on decentralized infrastructure that encrypts and anonymizes every search, making it a non-profiling decentralized search engine.

When a user taps into the search engine and submits a query, it will then pass through a gateway that removes all identifiable information belonging to the user. This means the browser is able to remove the user’s IP address and device metadata from the search query.

Additionally, the decentralized API is now accessible to users who wish to pay with crypto for its services, accepting major tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Presearch’s native token PRE, USD Coin (USDC), and even fiat for non-crypto users.

CEO of Presearch, Tim Enneking, said that the team behind Presearch.com aims to drive forward freedom of information through its search engine and API, which it believes is “just as important as freedom of money.”

“That’s why we built the world’s first non-profiling, decentralized search API—and why we’re thrilled to offer Bitcoin payments as part of our mission-aligned infrastructure,” said Enneking in his statement.

Presearch is a decentralized search engine that protects user privacy, rewards node operators through its browser. So far, it has accumulated over 390,000 active monthly users, 13 million monthly impressions, and over 400,000 searches per day. The stack has managed to hold up, even against the major Big Tech outage back in 2023.

