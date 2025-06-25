Barclays Bank's Barclaycard will ban users from using its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27 By: PANews 2025/06/25 19:27

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Barclaycard's official website, Barclaycard will no longer allow the use of its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27, 2025. Barclaycard said the move was to guard against the risk of users being unable to repay their debts due to price fluctuations in crypto assets, and pointed out that crypto assets are not protected by the Financial Ombudsman Service and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Barclaycard is a well-known British credit card brand, affiliated to Barclays Bank, providing a variety of credit cards and financial services to individual and corporate customers.