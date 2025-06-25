49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000 By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:20

SEI $0.233 +6.92% TRUMP $6.158 +2.42% MORE $0.02591 +1.17% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09% NOW $0.0035 -12.71%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy 5.98 million SEIs, which are currently worth $1.8 million, with unrealized profits of $800,000 (+80%).