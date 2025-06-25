Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation

By: PANews
2025/06/25 13:11
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0857+6.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cailianshe, China Financial Leasing announced that the original shareholders Lin Shusong and Capital Ventures have transferred a total of 121 million shares to an independent third party Longling Capital (the offeror), accounting for approximately 34.96% of the company's total share capital, with a total price of HK$46.08 million. According to the announcement, the offeror intends to make a general offer at a cash price of HK$0.38 per share. The price is a 13.43% premium to the company's closing price of HK$0.335 before the suspension, and it is estimated that the general offer will involve approximately HK$85.74 million. The offeror is ultimately beneficially owned by Cai Wensheng, the founder and single largest shareholder of Meitu. The announcement made it clear that after the offer expires, it plans to maintain the company's listing status.

The announcement pointed out that Cai Wensheng expressed his intention to build the group into an asset management platform, focusing on investing in technology incubation companies in Hong Kong, and increasing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3 industry and digital asset financial products, and is committed to developing the group into a world-class investment holding group.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003719-0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.5277+2.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0035-12.93%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share
Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Cardano já fez milionários, e agora a BlockchainFX ($BFX) pretende repetir a história. Com $9M angariados, auditoria da CertiK e recompensas diárias de 4-7%, os analistas veem um potencial de 100×.
Cardano
ADA$0.6931+5.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0035-12.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 22:59
Share
Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira

Leia o artigo completo em coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012517+37.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira

Na última hora, a liquidação de toda a rede totalizou 116 milhões de dólares, principalmente devido a posições short.

Dell Technologies Inc. ($DELL) Ações: CEO Michael Dell vende mil milhões em Participações / Ações à medida que a atividade interna aumenta