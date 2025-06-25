Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cailianshe, China Financial Leasing announced that the original shareholders Lin Shusong and Capital Ventures have transferred a total of 121 million shares to an independent third party Longling Capital (the offeror), accounting for approximately 34.96% of the company's total share capital, with a total price of HK$46.08 million. According to the announcement, the offeror intends to make a general offer at a cash price of HK$0.38 per share. The price is a 13.43% premium to the company's closing price of HK$0.335 before the suspension, and it is estimated that the general offer will involve approximately HK$85.74 million. The offeror is ultimately beneficially owned by Cai Wensheng, the founder and single largest shareholder of Meitu. The announcement made it clear that after the offer expires, it plans to maintain the company's listing status.

The announcement pointed out that Cai Wensheng expressed his intention to build the group into an asset management platform, focusing on investing in technology incubation companies in Hong Kong, and increasing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3 industry and digital asset financial products, and is committed to developing the group into a world-class investment holding group.