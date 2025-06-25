Sentinel Global raises $213.5 million for first fund, plans to invest in blockchain and decentralized networks By: PANews 2025/06/25 11:51

PANews reported on June 25 that according to VentureCapitalJournal, Sentinel Global, a venture capital firm headquartered in San Francisco, USA, announced that its first fund has completed fundraising of US$213.5 million. The fund's main investment areas include privacy security, financial Internet, open finance and open social related technologies, blockchain and decentralized networks, etc. It is reported that Sentinel Global has currently invested in about 10 companies, including encryption chip company Ingonyama, identity issuance protocol Kudo Money, decentralized data and identity protection platform Via Science, etc. The new fund will focus on start-ups in the A to C rounds.