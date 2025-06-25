Jump Crypto and Aptos Labs Launch Shelby, a Decentralized Hot Storage Network

By: PANews
2025/06/25 09:39
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto officially launched Shelby, a high-performance, decentralized hot storage network designed for Web3 real-time applications, suitable for streaming media, AI data, social platforms and DePIN. With global high-performance nodes, fiber backbones and on-chain programmable architecture, the network's read and write speeds and reliability are comparable to cloud services, breaking through the limitations of traditional Web2 services, and has multiple capabilities such as sub-second response and pay-as-you-go billing. At present, projects such as Story Protocol and Metaplex will be the first to access to verify their cross-chain real-time infrastructure potential. The Shelby developer test network is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025, when it will support multi-chain ecosystems such as Aptos, Ethereum, and Solana.

