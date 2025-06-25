The whale @qwatio has gone from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $5.7 million in 2 days By: PANews 2025/06/25 08:54

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "ETH 50x whale" @qwatio deposited an additional 7.5 million USDC to HyperLiquid to increase his BTC (40x) and ETH (25x) short positions, but still encountered partial liquidation. In just 2 days, he went from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $5.7 million.