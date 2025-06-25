FalconX Joins Crypto.com, Galaxy, and Others as Partners of Institutional Settlement Network Lynq

By: PANews
2025/06/25 08:15
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, FalconX, a major digital asset broker, joined Crypto.com, Galaxy, Wintermute and other companies to become the launch partner of the Lynq platform. Lynq is committed to becoming the settlement layer for digital assets and financial institutions. Lynq CEO Jerald David said that FalconX has access to more than 400 tokens and will be both a participant and a liquidity provider on the Lynq network.

Lynq was developed by Arca Labs, Tassat Group and tZERO Group to provide a solution to the changing regulatory framework and counterparty risk. David also said that participants can access the Lynq network for free, there is no transaction fee, and the platform income comes from part of the portfolio interest. The platform will start the end-user acceptance test phase on Friday.

