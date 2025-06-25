Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap goes full HODL mode with $387m Bitcoin splash

Anthony Pompliano didn’t wait for the ink to dry. Just one day after announcing a $1 billion SPAC deal, ProCap scooped up 3,724 Bitcoin, locking in exposure for investors before markets could blink.

According to a June 24 press release, Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC, LLC purchased 3,724 Bitcoins (BTC) at a time-weighted average price of $103,785 per BTC on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after announcing its $1 billion SPAC merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp.

The aggressive initial purchase, worth roughly $387 million, was funded directly from a $750 million capital raise disclosed as part of the SPAC deal. The newly created company plans to hold the full amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet and is expected to continue accumulating after it transitions into ProCap Financial, Inc., a publicly traded entity focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services.

Anthony Pompliano’s billion-dollar bet on the new institutional standard

For Pompliano and his team, the decision to buy and hold $387 million worth of Bitcoin as part of a long-term accumulation strategy is less about optics and more about conviction.

In public remarks and SEC filings, ProCap has made it clear that it views BTC not just as an asset, but as a benchmark. “Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate,” the company stated—underscoring its belief that the cryptocurrency is no longer speculative, but rather the minimum acceptable performance standard for capital deployment.

By frontloading its BTC treasury with millions worth of the original cryptocurrency instead of holding idle dollars post-raise, ProCap is signaling a departure from traditional finance’s risk-averse playbook and leaning into Bitcoin as a base-layer financial asset.

This isn’t just theory. Since 2020, public companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets have outperformed their cash-heavy peers by staggering margins. Strategy, the most aggressive corporate adopter, saw its stock surge more than 3,000% at one point, not because of its core software business, but because of its Bitcoin treasury.

Now, ProCap is doubling down on the same playbook, but with a twist: It’s not just hoarding BTC: it’s building financial infrastructure around it.

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

O post Por Que a Queda nas Altcoins Foi Tão Significativa? Um Especialista Explica apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O mercado de criptomoedas experimentou uma das maiores perdas diárias dos últimos anos com uma queda acentuada na sexta-feira à noite. A perda em valor atingiu bilhões de dólares. Especialistas dizem que após este colapso, sinais de uma estabilização gradual estão emergindo nos mercados. A queda ocorreu logo após o governo dos EUA anunciar novas tarifas sobre produtos tecnológicos importados da China. Este desenvolvimento causou pânico entre os investidores e ativou uma reação em cadeia de vendas nos mercados. "Os investidores foram forçados a fechar suas posições, causando a queda livre dos preços", disse Joshua Duckett, diretor de uma empresa de análise forense de criptomoedas, em um comunicado. Duckett afirmou que a negociação alavancada amplifica as perdas, dizendo: "As perdas em negociação alavancada no setor cripto estão na casa dos bilhões de dólares. Algumas pessoas perderam centenas de dólares, algumas milhares, algumas milhões." O Bitcoin, a maior criptomoeda, caiu abaixo de $102.000 durante o crash, enquanto o Ethereum e outras altcoins importantes também perderam mais de 20% em apenas algumas horas. Os investidores, particularmente aqueles com alta alavancagem, não conseguiram manter suas posições diante da queda repentina e foram liquidados. "O mercado cripto reagiu mais fortemente do que o mercado de ações porque está aberto 7x24", disse Duckett. "Muitas criptomoedas perderam valor nas últimas 24 horas. Isso foi impulsionado tanto por notícias quanto pela psicologia do investidor." Enfatizando o impacto da negociação alavancada no mercado, Duckett disse: "Em criptomoeda, os investidores podem emprestar até cem vezes seus ativos. Quando essas posições são liquidadas, grandes movimentos de preço são inevitáveis, mas desta vez a direção foi para baixo." Duckett afirmou que a onda acentuada de venda de pânico desencadeou liquidações em cadeia, acrescentando: "Esta situação criou uma espiral de liquidação." No entanto, a perspectiva não é totalmente sombria. De acordo com Duckett, sinais de recuperação estão começando a aparecer no mercado: "O mercado está atualmente em...
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 23:24
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
