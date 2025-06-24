Turkey Slaps Strict New Crypto Oversight: Mandatory Source Checks, $3K Daily Stablecoin Limit

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 23:01
B
B$0.17222-7.13%
Threshold
T$0.01337+9.59%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0562+5.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02594+1.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.10614+1.65%

Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is tightening regulations on crypto asset service providers in a bid to clamp down on illicit financial activities. According to the Ministry, digital asset platforms must now collect and verify more detailed information about user transactions.

This information includes obtaining a written explanation of at least 20 characters describing the purpose of each transfer, along with verifying the origin of funds involved.

Per AA, the government believes this measure will enhance transparency and help identify suspicious activity earlier in the transaction process.

Turkey Impose Withdrawal Restrictions to Disrupt Illicit Flows

In a major shift, the new regulation imposes a delay on crypto asset withdrawals. Any crypto purchased, exchanged, or deposited will be subject to a 48-hour waiting period before it can be withdrawn.

For new users making their first withdrawal, the waiting period will extend to a minimum of 72 hours. Authorities believe these delays will reduce the ability of criminal actors to quickly transfer illicit funds outside the system before they are detected or blocked.

Stablecoins are also under scrutiny in the new regulatory framework. The Ministry will impose a daily transfer cap of $3,000 and a monthly limit of $50,000 for these digital assets.

These restrictions are designed to prevent the rapid movement of large sums of money that may be connected to illegal betting, fraud, or other criminal proceeds.

However, platforms that fully comply with the travel rule, which requires collecting identifiable information about both sender and receiver will be allowed to operate with limits twice as high.

While the regulations are strict, the Ministry emphasized that they do not aim to stifle legitimate activities within the crypto space. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that transactions linked to market making, liquidity provision, and arbitrage will be permitted without restriction.

Notably, the Ministry issued a clear warning to platforms that fail to comply with the new rules. Sanctions may include administrative penalties, financial fines, or even the denial or cancellation of operational licenses.

Turkey Continues to Tighten Crypto Legal Framework

The latest enforcement actions build on Turkey’s broader regulatory overhaul published on March 13, 2025, through amendments to Capital Markets Law No. 6362. These changes placed crypto platforms under the oversight of the Capital Markets Board (CMB).

Two communiqués, III-35/B.1 and III-35/B.2 set out new rules for platform structure, capital requirements, internal audits, and customer protection. Platforms must be joint-stock companies with minimum capital and approved management.

Aside from this, they are also required to conduct proof-of-reserve audits, partner with CMB-approved custodians, and maintain separate accounts for user funds.

Additional rules govern asset listings, conflict of interest policies, risk disclosures, and dispute resolution processes to enhance user safety and platform transparency.

Prior to then, Turkey introduced tighter crypto rules in February 2025 to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and align with global standards. Announced in the last week of 2024, the regulations require crypto service providers to collect user identification for transactions over 15,000 lira (about $425).

Modeled after the EU’s MiCA framework, the rules aim to curb money laundering and terror financing, as Turkey’s presence in global crypto markets continues to grow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

O post Por Que a Queda nas Altcoins Foi Tão Significativa? Um Especialista Explica apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O mercado de criptomoedas experimentou uma das maiores perdas diárias dos últimos anos com uma queda acentuada na sexta-feira à noite. A perda em valor atingiu bilhões de dólares. Especialistas dizem que após este colapso, sinais de uma estabilização gradual estão emergindo nos mercados. A queda ocorreu logo após o governo dos EUA anunciar novas tarifas sobre produtos tecnológicos importados da China. Este desenvolvimento causou pânico entre os investidores e ativou uma reação em cadeia de vendas nos mercados. "Os investidores foram forçados a fechar suas posições, causando a queda livre dos preços", disse Joshua Duckett, diretor de uma empresa de análise forense de criptomoedas, em um comunicado. Duckett afirmou que a negociação alavancada amplifica as perdas, dizendo: "As perdas em negociação alavancada no setor cripto estão na casa dos bilhões de dólares. Algumas pessoas perderam centenas de dólares, algumas milhares, algumas milhões." O Bitcoin, a maior criptomoeda, caiu abaixo de $102.000 durante o crash, enquanto o Ethereum e outras altcoins importantes também perderam mais de 20% em apenas algumas horas. Os investidores, particularmente aqueles com alta alavancagem, não conseguiram manter suas posições diante da queda repentina e foram liquidados. "O mercado cripto reagiu mais fortemente do que o mercado de ações porque está aberto 7x24", disse Duckett. "Muitas criptomoedas perderam valor nas últimas 24 horas. Isso foi impulsionado tanto por notícias quanto pela psicologia do investidor." Enfatizando o impacto da negociação alavancada no mercado, Duckett disse: "Em criptomoeda, os investidores podem emprestar até cem vezes seus ativos. Quando essas posições são liquidadas, grandes movimentos de preço são inevitáveis, mas desta vez a direção foi para baixo." Duckett afirmou que a onda acentuada de venda de pânico desencadeou liquidações em cadeia, acrescentando: "Esta situação criou uma espiral de liquidação." No entanto, a perspectiva não é totalmente sombria. De acordo com Duckett, sinais de recuperação estão começando a aparecer no mercado: "O mercado está atualmente em...
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-5.90%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000627+3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012519+37.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 23:24
Share
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000607+11.37%
1
1$0.0047+26.78%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001841+9.32%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003708-0.50%
XRP
XRP$2.5275+1.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00345-14.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira