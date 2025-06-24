A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid By: PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

SOL $194.7 +6.60% BTC $113,871.39 +1.69% USDC $0.9993 +0.04% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09% ETH $4,131.29 +8.09%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.