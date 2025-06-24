Anchorage calls on U.S. lawmakers to prioritize customer asset security By: PANews 2025/06/24 21:01

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Senate focused on market structure issues this week. Anchorage co-founder Nathan McCauley said that Anchorage is encouraging lawmakers to prioritize "bankruptcy isolation" measures to separate customer assets from platform company funds to protect customer assets when the platform goes bankrupt.