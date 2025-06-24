Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time By: PANews 2025/06/24 21:17

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Hammark said: There is no urgent reason to cut interest rates at present, and as the Federal Reserve seeks clear guidance, interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time.