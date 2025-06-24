Mysterious whale AguilaTrades closes long position and increases Bitcoin long position again after making profit By: PANews 2025/06/24 17:30

BTC $113,857.79 +1.74% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring , the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its $BTC ( 20x leverage) long position, making a profit of $1.348 million, and has reopened a $BTC ( 20x leverage) long position.