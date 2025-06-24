Vinanz Limited, a listed company, increased its holdings by 37.72 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 58.68 bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/06/24 14:25
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0809-14.84%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to FNG, Vinanz Limited, a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that it had increased its holdings of 37.72 bitcoins. The acquisition was facilitated by Fidelity Digital Assets. The company's total bitcoin holdings currently stand at 58.68.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin, Solana e BullZilla brilham em outubro de 2025: As melhores criptomoedas para comprar hoje antes da próxima corrida de alta

Bitcoin, Solana e BullZilla brilham em outubro de 2025: As melhores criptomoedas para comprar hoje antes da próxima corrida de alta

A pré-venda do Stage 6B da BullZilla ganha momentum enquanto Bitcoin e Solana sobem. Descubra as principais criptomoedas para comprar hoje para ganhos máximos este mês.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001749-18.76%
Stage
STAGE$0.000027-25.00%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/12 02:15
Share
A esfera cripto enfrenta potenciais contratempos: Um momento crucial para investidores

A esfera cripto enfrenta potenciais contratempos: Um momento crucial para investidores

À medida que o mercado de criptomoedas enfrenta uma volatilidade elevada, um notável participante do mercado conhecido como "Capo of Crypto" advertiu que as recentes tendências de queda podem não ser um evento isolado. Tendo anteriormente previsto a significativa desvalorização de 2022, esta figura sugere que o mercado está à beira de enfrentar um "evento pré-cisne negro". Apesar de certos [...] Continue a ler: A Esfera Cripto Enfrenta Potenciais Contratempos: Um Momento Crucial para Investidores
MAY
MAY$0.0289-17.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000894-38.72%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.1902-13.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 01:42
Share
Lançamento Revolucionário de Token: Pré-venda de $IPO Supera Securitize & Tokeny

Lançamento Revolucionário de Token: Pré-venda de $IPO Supera Securitize & Tokeny

Investimento ao Estilo Sequoia: Revolução $IPO A aposta de 12,8 milhões de dólares da Sequoia Capital no WhatsApp em 2011 gerou um retorno de 419x quando o Facebook adquiriu [...] A publicação Lançamento Revolucionário de Token: Pré-venda de $IPO Supera Securitize & Tokeny apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008563-25.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin, Solana e BullZilla brilham em outubro de 2025: As melhores criptomoedas para comprar hoje antes da próxima corrida de alta

A esfera cripto enfrenta potenciais contratempos: Um momento crucial para investidores

Lançamento Revolucionário de Token: Pré-venda de $IPO Supera Securitize & Tokeny

Explorando o Little Pepe: Um novo concorrente na arena das meme coins

Senado aprova Lei GAIN no Projeto de Lei de Defesa de 2026 para reforçar a Segurança Nacional