The Blockchain Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 75 Bitcoins for approximately 6.9 million euros

By: PANews
2025/06/24 07:12
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0836-8.13%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group confirmed that the "ATM-style" capital increase plan with TOBAM announced on June 17 has been finally completed, with a total capital increase of approximately 7.2 million euros. The funds were used to purchase 75 bitcoins at a price of approximately 6.9 million euros. The company currently holds a total of 1,728 bitcoins, and the total purchase value is approximately 155.8 million euros based on an average price of approximately 90,155 euros per bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital Angaria 460 Milhões de Dólares para Abandonar a Mineração de Bitcoin em Favor da IA

Galaxy Digital Angaria 460 Milhões de Dólares para Abandonar a Mineração de Bitcoin em Favor da IA

A publicação Galaxy Digital Arrecada $460 Milhões para Abandonar a Mineração de Bitcoin em Favor da IA apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pontos-Chave A Galaxy Digital de Mike Novogratz recebeu recentemente um investimento privado de $460 milhões para transformar a sua instalação de mineração de Bitcoin num centro de dados de IA. O investimento veio de um dos maiores, mas anónimos, gestores de ativos do mundo. A Galaxy Digital planeia comprometer alguns fundos para o seu negócio Helios a longo prazo. Na tentativa de criar um centro de dados de Inteligência Artificial (IA) a partir do seu antigo local de mineração de Bitcoin no Texas, a Galaxy Digital garantiu um investimento privado de $460 milhões. De acordo com fontes familiarizadas com o assunto, o fundo foi obtido de um dos "maiores gestores de ativos" do mundo. Galaxy Digital Aguarda Aprovação da Bolsa de Valores de Toronto A Galaxy Digital de Mike Novogratz recebeu recentemente um investimento privado de $460 milhões de um dos maiores gestores de ativos do mundo, que não conseguiu nomear especificamente. O fundo será injetado para acelerar a transformação do antigo local de mineração de Bitcoin da empresa no Texas num centro de dados de IA. O CEO da Galaxy reconheceu que o fundo é significativo para apoiar a "visão estratégica da empresa e a nossa capacidade de construir negócios líderes em ativos digitais e centros de dados." Com base nos detalhes do investimento, envolve a compra de 12,77 milhões de ações Classe A a $36 por ação. Os rendimentos serão então designados para compensar despesas corporativas gerais. Além disso, a Galaxy Digital planeia direcionar alguns fundos para expandir o seu campus Helios, que espera fornecer 133 megawatts de capacidade de TI até ao próximo ano. Entretanto, espera-se que a transação seja concluída por volta de 17 de outubro de 2025, mas ainda aguarda aprovação da Bolsa de Valores de Toronto. Galaxy Digital Investe Fundos na Aquisição da Helios É de notar que isto acontece apenas dois meses depois da Galaxy Digital ter garantido uma linha de crédito de $1,4 mil milhões para cobrir 80% da aquisição da Helios. Uma vez que a...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07931-36.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01046-6.58%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05072-22.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/11 20:26
Share
Clientes da BlackRock retiram 80,2 milhões de dólares dos ETFs de Ethereum em meio à volatilidade do mercado

Clientes da BlackRock retiram 80,2 milhões de dólares dos ETFs de Ethereum em meio à volatilidade do mercado

TLDR Os clientes da BlackRock retiraram 80,2 milhões de dólares dos ETFs de Ethereum em 10 de outubro. Os ETFs de Ethereum oferecem às instituições flexibilidade para ajustar a exposição a ativos digitais. Os investidores institucionais usam ETFs de Ethereum para navegar na volatilidade de preços. A BlackRock continua fornecendo exposição ao Ethereum apesar das flutuações do mercado. Em 10 de outubro, os clientes da BlackRock executaram uma retirada notável de 80,2 milhões de dólares em Ether da firma's [...] O post Clientes da BlackRock retiram 80,2 milhões de dólares dos ETFs de Ethereum em meio à volatilidade do mercado apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/10/11 20:17
Share
Os 127 mil milhões de dólares da Tether em títulos do Tesouro poderiam colocá-la entre os cinco primeiros até 2033

Os 127 mil milhões de dólares da Tether em títulos do Tesouro poderiam colocá-la entre os cinco primeiros até 2033

TLDR Os 127 mil milhões de dólares da Tether em Tesouraria colocam-na em 18º lugar entre os detentores estrangeiros em meados de 2025. A Tether adicionou 33,1 mil milhões de dólares em 2024, colocando-a no caminho para o estatuto de top cinco até 2033. A capacidade da Tether de reinvestir rendimentos de juros impulsiona as suas crescentes holdings de Tesouraria dos EUA. Projeções mostram que a Tether poderá alcançar os cinco principais detentores estrangeiros até 2033 com [...] O post Os 127 Mil Milhões de Dólares da Tether em Tesouraria Podem Colocá-la no Top Cinco até 2033 apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.003797-39.90%
Union
U$0.007872-20.66%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/11 20:36
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Angaria 460 Milhões de Dólares para Abandonar a Mineração de Bitcoin em Favor da IA

Clientes da BlackRock retiram 80,2 milhões de dólares dos ETFs de Ethereum em meio à volatilidade do mercado

Os 127 mil milhões de dólares da Tether em títulos do Tesouro poderiam colocá-la entre os cinco primeiros até 2033

TRON ganha $1.1B enquanto PLASMA perde $996M em fluxo de saída

Dentro dos Fundos de Índice IPO Genie ($IPO): O Melhor Lançamento Cripto de 2025 para Ganhos no Mercado Privado