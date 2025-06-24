Trump Media Unveils $400M Buyback While Guarding $2.3B Bitcoin War Chest

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 05:31
Threshold
T$0.01338+10.03%
Union
U$0.000402-55.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.173+2.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,345.47+2.09%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million worth of its stock.

The move, confirmed in a press release on Monday, was approved by the company’s board of directors and will include the buyback of both common stock and warrants through open market transactions.

All repurchased shares will be retired, and the timing of the buyback will be left to the company’s discretion. Trump Media says the plan complies with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

With $3B War Chest, Trump Media Moves on Buybacks and Bitcoin Simultaneously

The company, trading under the ticker DJT on Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, described the buyback as part of a broader effort to return value to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

Devin Nunes, CEO and chairman of Trump Media, said the decision reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s long-term direction.

“The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans,” Nunes stated.

“Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this, which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.”

While launching the buyback program, the company made clear that its previously announced Bitcoin strategy remains fully intact. In May, Trump Media revealed a $2.3 billion private placement deal designed to fund a long-term Bitcoin treasury plan.

The company confirmed Monday that the share repurchase will not interfere with its crypto strategy. Both initiatives are independently funded, according to the statement.

Trump Media has said it intends to model its Bitcoin treasury plans after MicroStrategy, a firm led by Michael Saylor that has accumulated over $14 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

The financial separation between the stock buyback and the crypto treasury gives the company room to act on both fronts. Trump Media noted that it may also consider buying back its outstanding convertible notes in the future, either through market purchases or private deals.

Trump Media has continued to expand its brand, which includes not only Truth Social but also the streaming service Truth+ and the fintech platform Truth.Fi.

The company did not disclose a specific timeline for the repurchase program but confirmed that all buybacks would be handled under standard market conditions.

With $3 billion in cash on hand, the company says it remains in a strong financial position to pursue multiple strategies simultaneously.

Trump Media Advances $2.3B Bitcoin Strategy With ETF Ambitions, SEC Filings, and New Partnerships

Following its $400 million stock buyback announcement, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is doubling down on its digital asset push, with a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury plan now fully in motion.

On May 30, the company confirmed it had raised $2.44 billion through a private placement involving nearly 50 institutional investors. The raise included 55.9 million shares at $25.72 and $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes, with proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin acquisition and general operations.

According to Trump Media, the move indicates a long-term shift toward holding Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Just weeks later, on June 13, the U.S. SEC approved TMTG’s S-3 registration statement, a key step in launching its large-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy. The approval adds regulatory backing to one of the most ambitious crypto plays by a U.S. public company.

Then, on June 16, TMTG filed for a Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, seeking to list the fund on NYSE Arca. The proposed ETF would allocate 75% to Bitcoin and 25% to Ethereum, with Crypto.com acting as custodian and execution agent.

If approved, the fund could offer direct crypto exposure to retail and institutional investors under the Truth.Fi brand.

TMTG also announced plans to expand its ETF offerings into other sectors, including energy, via a partnership with Yorkville America Digital and Crypto.com.

Together, these moves position Trump Media as a growing force in crypto finance, blending political branding with Bitcoin-backed financial products at a scale few U.S. companies have attempted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

O post Por Que a Queda nas Altcoins Foi Tão Significativa? Um Especialista Explica apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O mercado de criptomoedas experimentou uma das maiores perdas diárias dos últimos anos com uma queda acentuada na sexta-feira à noite. A perda em valor atingiu bilhões de dólares. Especialistas dizem que após este colapso, sinais de uma estabilização gradual estão emergindo nos mercados. A queda ocorreu logo após o governo dos EUA anunciar novas tarifas sobre produtos tecnológicos importados da China. Este desenvolvimento causou pânico entre os investidores e ativou uma reação em cadeia de vendas nos mercados. "Os investidores foram forçados a fechar suas posições, causando a queda livre dos preços", disse Joshua Duckett, diretor de uma empresa de análise forense de criptomoedas, em um comunicado. Duckett afirmou que a negociação alavancada amplifica as perdas, dizendo: "As perdas em negociação alavancada no setor cripto estão na casa dos bilhões de dólares. Algumas pessoas perderam centenas de dólares, algumas milhares, algumas milhões." O Bitcoin, a maior criptomoeda, caiu abaixo de $102.000 durante o crash, enquanto o Ethereum e outras altcoins importantes também perderam mais de 20% em apenas algumas horas. Os investidores, particularmente aqueles com alta alavancagem, não conseguiram manter suas posições diante da queda repentina e foram liquidados. "O mercado cripto reagiu mais fortemente do que o mercado de ações porque está aberto 7x24", disse Duckett. "Muitas criptomoedas perderam valor nas últimas 24 horas. Isso foi impulsionado tanto por notícias quanto pela psicologia do investidor." Enfatizando o impacto da negociação alavancada no mercado, Duckett disse: "Em criptomoeda, os investidores podem emprestar até cem vezes seus ativos. Quando essas posições são liquidadas, grandes movimentos de preço são inevitáveis, mas desta vez a direção foi para baixo." Duckett afirmou que a onda acentuada de venda de pânico desencadeou liquidações em cadeia, acrescentando: "Esta situação criou uma espiral de liquidação." No entanto, a perspectiva não é totalmente sombria. De acordo com Duckett, sinais de recuperação estão começando a aparecer no mercado: "O mercado está atualmente em...
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-15.58%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000627+2.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012567+37.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 23:24
Share
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+12.70%
1
1$0.004617+24.78%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001853+10.62%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-0.96%
XRP
XRP$2.538+2.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00347-13.46%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira