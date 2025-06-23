In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated PANews 2025/06/23 23:30

PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million was for long orders and $191 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $106 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $125 million.