Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years

PANews
2025/06/23 22:37

PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of standing behind Israel and advancing its own projects without paying any price. The official said, "Iran estimates that this war may last up to two years, and Iran is ready for it."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Author: Doc Compiled by: Tim, PANews The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:30
The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed
Share
PANews2025/06/26 14:11
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:30

Trending News

More

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon

DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens