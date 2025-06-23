Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top PANews 2025/06/23 22:16

PANews reported on June 23 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that $IBIT (BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF) has jumped to fourth place in the year-to-date fund inflow rankings, and ranked fifth in three-year fund inflows, even though it was established only a year and a half ago. Michael Saylor then said that according to this trend, $IBIT is expected to become the champion of fund inflows. Balchunas added that although $VOO is currently performing strongly, $IBIT is still expected to challenge the top spot.